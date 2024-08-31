Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,182 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.