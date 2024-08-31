Innealta Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

