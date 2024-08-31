Innealta Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $14,448,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 541.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% during the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 30,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.