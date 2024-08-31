Innealta Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

