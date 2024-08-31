Innealta Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.0 %

Wabash National stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wabash National

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.