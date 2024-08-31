Innealta Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

