Innealta Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

