Innealta Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in ProAssurance by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 62.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

