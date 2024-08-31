Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.