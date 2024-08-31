Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $27.75 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,210 shares of company stock worth $108,470 and have sold 38,497 shares worth $1,031,053. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

