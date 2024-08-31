Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and sold 22,095 shares worth $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

