Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after purchasing an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 208,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:L opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

