Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bumble from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.