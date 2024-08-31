Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,620 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

