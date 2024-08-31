Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,113 shares of company stock worth $1,045,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

