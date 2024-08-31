Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,110.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,955.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,850.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

