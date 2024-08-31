Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

