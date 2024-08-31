Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.15 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $204,345 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.