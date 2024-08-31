Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,229 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EZU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

