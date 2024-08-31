Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 185 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $352.72 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.68 and a 12-month high of $671.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.17.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

