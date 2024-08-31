Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,517 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $35,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $28,874,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $27,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

