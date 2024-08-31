Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 85 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $362.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.