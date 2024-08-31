Innealta Capital LLC Takes $68,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,386 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

