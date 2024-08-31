Innealta Capital LLC Takes $73,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

