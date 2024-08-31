Innealta Capital LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

