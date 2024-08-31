Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,287,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 513,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

