Insider Buying: Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$55,095.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Simon Landy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,095.00.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Down 0.3 %

DXT opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.70. Dexterra Group Inc. has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$401.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5897921 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXT

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.