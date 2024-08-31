Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,640.12 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $149,640.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174,402.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

