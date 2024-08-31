Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$219.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$209.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.08. The firm has a market cap of C$28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$222.67.

George Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WN. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

