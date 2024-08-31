Insider Buying: Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Acquires A$64,436.90 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Korhonen acquired 13,458 shares of Nuix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.79 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,436.90 ($43,538.45).
Nuix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
Nuix Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuix
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.