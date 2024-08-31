Insider Buying: Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Major Shareholder Buys $51,351.30 in Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,351.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,215 shares of Talis Biomedical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $4,811.40.

Talis Biomedical Trading Up 5.3 %

TLIS stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68. Talis Biomedical Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

