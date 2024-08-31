Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $46,650.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,345.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00.

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

