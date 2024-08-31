Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells $79,341.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCB stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $714,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

