Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intapp worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intapp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of INTA opened at $46.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,577,850. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

