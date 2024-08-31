Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 17,235,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 52,587,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

