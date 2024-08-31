Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $477.93 and last traded at $477.75. 13,051,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,357,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.35.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

