iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,974 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,050,000 after buying an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,222,000 after acquiring an additional 366,603 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

