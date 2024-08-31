iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

