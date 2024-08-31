Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of JCTCF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.33. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.