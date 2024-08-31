John Scott Neal Sells 6,535 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
