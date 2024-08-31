Joshua Andrew Blair Buys 25,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Andrew Blair purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$95,030.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$548.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.56.
