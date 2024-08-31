Joshua Andrew Blair Buys 25,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Andrew Blair purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$95,030.00.

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$548.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.56.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

