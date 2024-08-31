KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.5 %

ALB stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

