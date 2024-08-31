KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,793.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,696.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

