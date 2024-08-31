KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,837 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

