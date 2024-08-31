KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAH opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.