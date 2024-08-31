KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

OMC stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

