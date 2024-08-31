KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

