KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $369.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $370.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

