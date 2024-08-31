KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $105.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

