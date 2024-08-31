KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sempra alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.18 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.